WWE News: SmackDown star suspended for 30 days and fined $10,000

Daniel Bryan made a strong statement as he suspended and fined a SmackDown Superstar.

by Nishant Jayaram News 05 Jul 2017, 09:38 IST

Daniel Bryan suspended and fined James Ellsworth

In this past week’s edition of SmackDown, it was announced that James Ellsworth will be fined $10,000 and suspended for 30 days from WWE. SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan fined and suspended Ellsworth for interfering in last week’s Women’s Money in the Bank competition.

Ellsworth entered the venue in last week’s show even after being banned not only from ringside but the venue. Although, when he returned to the ring, he didn’t have a major part to play in Carmella winning the Money in the Bank match once again.

Carmella and Ellsworth were to celebrate Carmella’s victory by having a Carmellabration, where the duo rubbed it in the faces of the fans and Daniel Bryan by saying that Carmella deserved to be the Money in the Bank contract holder.

But their party was interrupted by current SmackDown Women's Champion, Naomi who said that she’s ready to put her title on the line against Carmella at any place and any time, while also calling Ellsworth ‘Ellsworthless’ and introducing Daniel Bryan.

Bryan announced that for disobeying his orders last week, Ellsworth will be fined $10,000 as well as suspended for 30 days. The SmackDown GM also laid an ultimatum that if Ellsworth didn’t leave the ring that very second, Carmella would be stripped of her Money in the Bank briefcase. After this statement was issued by Bryan, the duo swiftly left the ring to the chants of ‘YES’ from the fans in Phoenix, Arizona.