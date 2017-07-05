WWE SmackDown Live Results July 4th 2017, Latest SmackDown Live winners and video highlights

WWE put on a great show for the 4th of July

by Rohit Nath News 05 Jul 2017, 07:43 IST

Who won the Independence Day Battle Royal? Find out below

A video package was shown celebrating American Independence Day.

John Cena makes a triumphant return but gets upstaged by a returning superstar

John Cena renewed an old rivalry

John Cena started by celebrating American Independence Day and also praised WWE for giving a platform to compete with the best. He said that a lot of superstars have been running their mouths and spreading rumours. He called out all the top competitors in WWE and said that he’s not a part-timer, but an all-timer.

A returning Rusev soon interrupted only to be met with “USA” chants. He said that he worked as hard as Cena did in that ring and got hurt for it. He complained that he didn’t get any big return video package. He insulted America and the American dream, getting a lot of heat. He praised Bulgarian Independence Day and insulted the American Independence Day. The crowd constantly chanted "USA", naturally being in patriotic spirits.

Cena proposed each of them putting their flags in the corner and having a “flag” match. Rusev said he would do things on his own terms. Cena then made the crowd once again chant “USA”