WWE News: SmackDown Superstar asks Vince McMahon for a favor

Deville with Rose, and Vince McMahon

Sonya Deville has set her sights on WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, and is doing all she can to get a shot at 'The Man'. Deville recently asked Vince McMahon to let her bypass the Draft and appear on RAW to take on Becky Lynch.

Lynch has praise for Deville

Becky Lynch was a regular mid-card Superstar who competed in the first-ever WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal last year, but she headlined this year's edition in a history-making moment! Lynch's transformation from a generic babyface to an arrogant, no-nonsense anti-hero proved to be a huge hit among the WWE Universe, and things only got better from that point on. Lynch is hands down the biggest Superstar in the WWE Women's division at present, and whatever she says carries a lot of weight.

This is why fans couldn't contain their excitement when Lynch named Sonya Deville as a future breakout star recently. Deville went on to cut a scathing promo on the latest episode of SmackDown Live, where she made it clear that she wants to face "The Man". In her promo, Deville didn't forget to throw shade on Charlotte Flair, Lacey Evans, and a bunch of other women.

Deville wants to go to RAW for one night

Now, Deville has responded to the tweet that features her promo, and requested Vince McMahon to let her go to RAW for a one-off appearance. Deville asked Vince to let her bypass the Draft so that she can go to the red show and settle things with Becky Lynch. Check out Deville's tweet below:

C’mon @VinceMcMahon let me make a little appearance on #RAW and put the man in HER place. Or for that matter any of the others I mentioned! #iWantToFight https://t.co/MGvgCsUbgi — Daria Berenato (@SonyaDevilleWWE) October 23, 2019

With Lynch dubbing Deville as a future breakthrough star, and the latter looking for a fight, it would be a sight to behold if we get to see these two women go at it inside the squared circle.

