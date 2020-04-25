Corbin and Gulak laid it all on the line

It was a hard-hitting affair between King Corbin and Drew Gulak as both men locked horns with a spot in the Men's Money In The Bank Ladder Match on the line. Corbin, who is a former MITB briefcase winner, was looking for redemption as he failed with his previous cash-in.

At the end of the night, he was victorious over the Philadelphia Stretcher with a little assistance from The Artist Collective's Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro. The Artist and The Swiss Cyborg attacked Daniel Bryan who was at ringside for the match and distracted Gulak long enough for The King to strike and finish him off with an End Of Days.

However, the victory did come at a cost. Corbin took to Instagram after his match and revealed that he had suffered some gruesome injuries from the Money In The Bank qualifier.

It does look pretty nasty

You can see the entire post right here.

Last week The King assaulted Elias backstage in a vicious assault that saw The Drifter get injured. As first reported on WWE’s The Bump, Elias suffered a bruised larynx and broken middle and pinky fingers following the latest attack and hampered his ability to sing and play the guitar, thereby putting his musical performances on hold.

Money In The Bank 2020

This year's Money In The Bank PPV is set to be unique, especially the ladder matches. The Superstars will be facing off inside the WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut rather than the Performance Center.

The Superstars will start from the ground floor of the headquarters and will proceed to the rooftop where the briefcases will be hanging. The first images of the setting for the ladder matches were revealed and it does look like an interesting prospect.

As mentioned above, Corbin will be out for redemption as he failed with his earlier attempt at cashing in his MITB briefcase against then WWE Champion, Jinder Mahal.

The King can also create some history by becoming the first Superstar after CM Punk to win the briefcase twice.