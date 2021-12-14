Sonya Deville comments on if she was going to have her head shaved at WWE SummerSlam 2020

WWE Superstar Sonya Deville has commented on the nixed plans regarding her match with Mandy Rose at SummerSlam last year. The two stars were supposed to face each other in a Hair vs. Hair match, but the stipulation was changed due to the terrifying and traumatic incident that had occurred in Deville's life around that time.

It was reported that Mandy was meant to win the bout and shave her best friend's head, but Sonya Deville's lawyer advised her that it wouldn't be a good idea to show up in court with a shaved head. The stipulation was then changed to a Loser Leaves WWE match, which was won by the current NXT Women's Champion.

While speaking to Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, Sonya Deville was asked if she was going to lose her hair at the Biggest Party of the Summer last year.

“You’ll never know! [laughs]. It was creative’s idea. We needed a big, epic conclusion to this great story and that would have been it. But, ya know, life happens and things had to change," said Deville.

Sonya Deville on WWE's plans for Absolution before Paige's retirement

In late 2017, former Divas Champion Paige introduced a new trio called Absolution. It was comprised of herself, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. The group was short-lived, however, as Paige had to retire from in-ring competition. Deville and Rose remained a team though, and they referred to themselves as Fire & Desire.

The Pride Fighter revealed that Vince McMahon was happy with Absolution, and she'd love to see where they could have gone if Paige hadn't left.

“I remember being in gorilla, it wasn’t our debut but maybe like our third week on RAW," said Deville. "We had some kind of segment and we came back through gorilla and Vince said to someone that told us ‘Oh, this is going to work.’ He loved the dichotomy between the three of us. I heard that and I remembered being so excited. Oh my god, this is going to be so cool. I’m the fighter, Paige is the boss in charge, Mandy is the beautiful blonde – we just had such a cool thing going. So I was so upset for Paige personally, first and foremost. I would love to have seen where Absolution could have gone.”

Sonya Deville currently portrays an authority figure on WWE TV, and she's involved in an angle with SmackDown star Naomi. The two women haven't had a one-on-one match against each other yet, but it's possible they could wrestle at WWE Day 1.

