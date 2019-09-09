WWE News: Stephanie McMahon responds to Becky Lynch's challenge

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST News 523 // 09 Sep 2019, 00:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Becky Lynch wants to face Stephanie McMahon

Stephanie McMahon recently tagged Becky Lynch in a tweet after ESPN released two new SportsCenter commercials featuring the WWE Raw Women’s Champion.

One hour later, Lynch replied to her real-life boss by asking if she would like to fight her "in front of lots of people".

McMahon, who has never faced “The Man” in an official match, refused to accept or decline Lynch’s offer and responded by wishing her luck ahead of her title defence against Sasha Banks at Clash of Champions on September 15.

The Becky Lynch vs. Stephanie McMahon story

Ever since Becky Lynch adopted a more aggressive attitude after SummerSlam 2018, she has regularly called out past, present and future opponents on social media.

In July 2019, the WrestleMania 35 main-eventer appeared on the cover of ESPN Magazine alongside GLOW star Alison Brie, prompting Stephanie McMahon to offer her congratulations to Lynch for “taking over the world”.

Lynch replied in typical fashion, telling the former Raw Commissioner that they “should fight sometime”.

Thanks Steph, we should fight sometime. https://t.co/oy5jBqITdx — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 9, 2019

This social media exchange followed a report from the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer about WWE discussing the idea of a possible Lynch vs. McMahon match at SummerSlam 2019.

Advertisement

As it turned out, McMahon did not return to the ring at SummerSlam. Instead, Lynch retained her Raw Women’s Championship against Natalya before getting involved in a rivalry with the returning Sasha Banks.

Will Stephanie McMahon compete again?

Stephanie McMahon has reiterated in various media interviews over the last few years that she is prepared to compete as an in-ring performer whenever it makes sense from a storyline perspective.

Since 2003, she has only participated in two official matches on WWE television (versus Brie Bella at SummerSlam 2014 and in a tag team match with Triple H against Ronda Rousey & Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 34).

It is worth noting, however, that she was previously involved in a physical encounter with Lynch when she was attacked by “The Man” on Raw in February 2019.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!