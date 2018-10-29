×
WWE News: Stephanie McMahon reveals the reason why WWE is going ahead with Crown Jewel

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
News
508   //    29 Oct 2018, 09:02 IST

Stephanie McMahon
Stephanie McMahon

What's the story?

WWE announced last week that the Crown Jewel PPV would go ahead, after they were urged to cancel or move the event from Saudi Arabia, following the murder of Saudi Arabian journalist, Jamal Khashoggi, at the hands of the Saudi government.

Stephanie McMahon has now revealed why WWE has chosen to go ahead with the PPV, which is the second PPV in Saudi Arabia, this year.

In case you didn't know...

Thousands of fans, and pundits asked the WWE to move the Crown Jewel PPV, which will be held on November 2, 2018 after the murder of Khashoggi.

Also Read: 7 Superstars Who Could Return At WWE Crown Jewel

The journalist was murdered in the Saudi Arabian consulate in Turkey, after he spoke against the government. His murder led to many companies backing out of deals with the Saudi government, which has been trying to show the progress that the country is making.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with Sky.com, Stephanie said that the death of Jamal Khashoggi was a "heinous act" but WWE made a business decision to go ahead with the show.

“Moving forward with Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia was an incredibly tough decision, given that heinous act. But, at the end of the day, it is a business decision and, like a lot of other American companies, we decided that we’re going to move forward with the event and deliver Crown Jewel for all of our fans in Saudi Arabia and around the world,” said Stephanie McMahon (H/T NODQ for the transcription).

Reports suggest that John Cena and Daniel Bryan have refused to take part in the PPV, but Kane has confirmed that he will be a part of the event, and he will team up with The Undertaker to take on Shawn Michaels and Triple H.

What's next?

WWE's Crown Jewel event will take place at the King Saud University Stadium on November 2, 2018.

