WWE News: Sting reveals in a newly released official video how he would defeat Undertaker

The Undertaker vs Sting

What's the story?

In the history of wrestling, if there is one match which can be termed as the ultimate dream match, it would be Sting vs The Undertaker. However, despite Sting signing on with WWE in 2015, that match never happened.

Instead, he faced Triple H in a match at WrestleMania.

Now, however, WWE has released a video where Sting and several other WWE Superstars speculate what could have happened had The Undertaker gone to WWE back in the days of WCW.

In case you didn't know...

WWE has been fuelling speculation about a match between Sting and The Undertaker taking place in the near-future with photoshopped pictures of the two in the same ring.

When Sting first came to WWE, he faced Triple H at WrestleMania and they turned the match into a WWE vs WCW scenario. However, the fans held out hope that The Undertaker and Sting would be facing each other in the near future. That did not happen. An injury during a match with Seth Rollins saw Sting's in-ring career come to an end -- without ever facing the Undertaker.

The heart of the matter

In a video released by WWE called 'WWE Reimagined' Superstars speculated what could have happened had Undertaker gone to WWE. In the video, Sting revealed how he would have defeated The Undertaker.

“No way The Stinger’s gonna get Tombstoned by the Taker, that ain’t happening, not on my watch. What would’ve happened is a few Stinger Splashes, a Deathdrop and probably the Deathlock.”

Sting also talked about how much the idea of the match had meant to him, saying that had Undertaker been in WCW, WWE might not have been able to make the comeback that they did.

What's next?

The Undertaker might still be wrestling, but Sting's career seems to be at an end. This might have to remain the dream match that everyone always hoped for.

