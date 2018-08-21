WWE News: Stipulation championship match announced for SmackDown Live

Tomorrow's show will be huge!

What's the story?

WWE has announced two matches and a segment for tomorrow's edition of SmackDown Live.

There will be a SummerSlam rematch with an added stipulation as the Bludgeon Brothers defend their Tag Team Championships against The New Day in a No Disqualification Match, while Randy Orton takes on Jeff Hardy, and Becky Lynch explains her actions from SummerSlam.

In case you didn't know...

At SummerSlam, The Bludgeon Brothers faced their toughest test yet as SmackDown Tag Team Champions when they were finally defeated by The New Day, but only by disqualification and thus keeping their titles. The dominant champions have held the gold since WrestleMania 34.

Meanwhile, Randy Orton would make an appearance after Jeff Hardy fought a losing effort in his United States Championship match against Shinsuke Nakamura, and Becky Lynch faced a similar fate as Charlotte defeated her and Carmella for the SmackDown Women's Championship, spurring the Lass Kicker to unleash her fury on her former friend.

Jeff Hardy has been the victim of The Viper's brutal assaults for week now, but Becky Lynch's assault on Charlotte came right out of the blue at SummerSlam following a barn burner of a Triple Threat Match that was originally set as Becky Lynch vs Carmella after the Lass Kicker's hot streak and victory over Carmella - but Charlotte would seal her rematch via the same route.

The heart of the matter

Tomorrow night's SmackDown Live emanates from the Barclays Center like this week's Raw, SummerSlam and NXT TakeOver events - and the fallout from SummerSlam has already set up a great night on the blue brand.

Announced for tomorrow's Smackdown Live in Brooklyn is:

Randy Orton vs Jeff Hardy.

WWE Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers vs New Day in a No Disqualification Match.

Becky Lynch will "explain her actions" from SummerSlam.

AJ Styles is also scheduled to appear on the show.

A #NoDQ championship rematch, a highly-anticipated battle, an exclusive interview, AND an explanation...



It will ALL go down on #SDLive TOMORROW NIGHT at 8/7c on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/gUMUJCwPwa — WWE (@WWE) August 21, 2018

Now, what's even more interesting about the Tag Team Championship Match is that it's rumoured Erick Rowan suffered an injury at SummerSlam, so it'll be interesting to see how this one plays out.

What's next?

Well, it's less than 24 hours away. We don't have to wait long to find out!

SmackDown Live emanates from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn tomorrow.

What would you like to see happen on SmackDown? Let us know in the comments.

