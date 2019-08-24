WWE News: Stone Cold on what Seth Rollins needs to improve on

Austin and Rollins

WWE Hall of Famers Stone Cold Steve Austin and Ric Flair recently sat down for a conversation on The Steve Austin Show. Austin opened up on Seth Rollins being a great in-ring talent, but added that he needs to 'amp it up a little bit'.

Austin and Rollins' WWE careers

It's no secret that Stone Cold Steve Austin is one of the greatest Superstars in the history of this industry. Many would even go as far as putting him at the very top in the list of all-time greats, and rightfully so. Austin practically saved WWE from going bankrupt during the Monday Night Wars and was a part of possibly the greatest rivalry in all of pro-wrestling, Austin vs McMahon.

Seth Rollins has had an incredible WWE career so far. He spent over a year as a Shield member and became a top heel on the Raw brand after the faction imploded. He has won the top title several times and has beaten Brock Lesnar on two separate occasions this year. Recently, Rollins defeated Lesnar in a clean finish to bag the Universal title at SummerSlam 2019.

Austin's suggestion to Rollins

Austin had praise for Rollins during his conversation with Flair but went on to add that The Beastslayer needs to amp up the entertainment factor a little bit.

Seth's a tremendous worker and I just think, man, when he turns up that entertainment factor, because he's pretty reserved on the horn.

I think that emotions sell tickets, but also being larger than life sells tickets, so if he could just learn to amp it up a little bit, because every time I had a stick in my hands, I was trying to channel and emit energy and people feed off that.

Rollins is reportedly going to face Braun Strowman at Clash of Champions, with the Universal title on the line.

