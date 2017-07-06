WWE News: Summer Rae does photoshoot collaboration with Paul Heyman

Is she the next Paul Heyman girl?

by Rohit Nath News 06 Jul 2017, 19:53 IST

Summer Rae was last seen on WWE TV in 2016

What’s the story?

Although not revealing many details, Summer Rae did a photo shoot collaboration with Paul Heyman in Las Vegas. The WWE Superstar posted a picture on Instagram of her posing in an “I’m A Paul Heyman Girl” T-Shirt:

Always up to something... A post shared by Summer Rae (@daniellemoinet) on Jul 5, 2017 at 7:30pm PDT

In case you didn’t know...

Summer Rae was out of action for a year with an injury. It’s been a few months since she’s recovered, but the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that WWE has no storyline ideas for her, which is why she’s still not appeared. That does come as surprising as WWE could always use extra hands on TV.

Since then, she’s been floating back and forth doing her own personal projects and photo shoots.

The heart of the matter

Heyman’s agency Looking4Larry brought their #HustleBootyTempTats to Hard Rock Casino & Hotel in Las Vegas, and Heyman invited Summer Rae this week to shoot with.

Paul Heyman gave a tease on Twitter of what he was up to as well

A fan took a screenshot from Summer Rae's Instagram story as well

It would definitely be interesting to see Summer Rae become the first Paul Heyman girl, though she doesn’t exactly fit the mould.

What’s next?

Paul Heyman will be seen next on July 09, 2017, at Great Balls Of Fire when Brock Lesnar defends the Universal Championship in the main event against Samoa Joe. Summer Rae on the other hand, will likely be waiting to get the call for a return to WWE television

Author’s take

Summer Rae undoubtedly looks amazing wearing that “I’m A Paul Heyman” girl t-shirt, but the only woman who really fits the mould of being a Paul Heyman girl is NXT Women’s Champion Asuka.

Regardless, Summer is arguably the most underutilised talent in the WWE Women’s division, and she would have a great place there. She can even be someone’s valet since she’s a good talker.

