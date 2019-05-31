×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: SmackDown Live Superstar hits back at fan who suggested he join AEW

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
1.14K   //    31 May 2019, 11:19 IST

Double Or Nothing
Double Or Nothing

What's the story?

WWE SmackDown Live Superstar Rusev recently lashed out at a fan on Twitter, after the fan told him to leave WWE and sign a contract with All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

Rusev replied to the fan's tweet, and stated: "Don’t tell me what to do".

In case you didn't know...

It has been a long while since Rusev's stars fizzled out. He was quite possibly the most over Superstar on the SmackDown Live roster at one time, and his Rusev Day gimmick became incredibly popular.

The WWE Universe clamoured for him to get a push, but nothing of this sort happened. Rusev competed in a Fatal-4-Way match at WrestleMania 34 that was contested for the WWE United States Title. The ending to the match saw Jinder Mahal pin Rusev to win the gold. Soon after, Rusev became an afterthought in WWE. He recently told a fan that Rusev Day is dead. Rusev regularly takes shots at WWE on social media, with the recent one hinting that he's retired from active competition.

Also read: Rusev takes major shot at Goldberg's return

The heart of the matter

The exchange kicked off when a fan posted a tweet, tagging Rusev, WWE, Cody Rhodes, and AEW.

@RusevBUL Hey you need to ask for your release with the @WWE and talk to @CodyRhodes and maybe sign with @AEWrestling just think about this and @CodyRhodes read this tweet. He could do a lot in @AEWrestling

Rusev didn't seem to like what the fan had suggested to him. He told the fan to not tell him what he should do. Here's Rusev's response to the fan's tweet.

Advertisement

What's next?

With how Rusev is being treated on the blue brand, a switch doesn't seem like a bad idea at this point.

Would you like to see Rusev in AEW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below..

Tags:
AEW (All Elite Wrestling) Cody Rhodes Rusev
Advertisement
3 WWE Superstars who are rumored to join AEW and 2 that won't
RELATED STORY
WWE/AEW News: Former WWE Superstar comments on CM Punk potentially joining AEW
RELATED STORY
9 WWE Superstars who might follow Jon Moxley to AEW soon
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Jon Moxley picked AEW over WWE
RELATED STORY
Who owns AEW wrestling company?
RELATED STORY
3 Things Cody Rhodes revealed about the upcoming weekly AEW show to Chris Van Vliet 
RELATED STORY
AEW Rumors: AEW set to introduce drug testing for all full-time wrestlers 
RELATED STORY
WWE/AEW Rumors: Randy Orton 'willing to talk to All Elite Wrestling'
RELATED STORY
5 things AEW would do much better in comparison to WWE
RELATED STORY
AEW/WWE News: CM Punk takes a jibe at the pro wrestling community on Twitter
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us