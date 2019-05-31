WWE News: SmackDown Live Superstar hits back at fan who suggested he join AEW

Double Or Nothing

What's the story?

WWE SmackDown Live Superstar Rusev recently lashed out at a fan on Twitter, after the fan told him to leave WWE and sign a contract with All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

Rusev replied to the fan's tweet, and stated: "Don’t tell me what to do".

In case you didn't know...

It has been a long while since Rusev's stars fizzled out. He was quite possibly the most over Superstar on the SmackDown Live roster at one time, and his Rusev Day gimmick became incredibly popular.

The WWE Universe clamoured for him to get a push, but nothing of this sort happened. Rusev competed in a Fatal-4-Way match at WrestleMania 34 that was contested for the WWE United States Title. The ending to the match saw Jinder Mahal pin Rusev to win the gold. Soon after, Rusev became an afterthought in WWE. He recently told a fan that Rusev Day is dead. Rusev regularly takes shots at WWE on social media, with the recent one hinting that he's retired from active competition.

The heart of the matter

The exchange kicked off when a fan posted a tweet, tagging Rusev, WWE, Cody Rhodes, and AEW.

@RusevBUL Hey you need to ask for your release with the @WWE and talk to @CodyRhodes and maybe sign with @AEWrestling just think about this and @CodyRhodes read this tweet. He could do a lot in @AEWrestling

Rusev didn't seem to like what the fan had suggested to him. He told the fan to not tell him what he should do. Here's Rusev's response to the fan's tweet.

Don’t tell me what to do. https://t.co/l1oCcAZpWA — Miro (@RusevBUL) May 30, 2019

What's next?

With how Rusev is being treated on the blue brand, a switch doesn't seem like a bad idea at this point.

Would you like to see Rusev in AEW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below..