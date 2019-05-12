WWE News: Superstar blasts fans for criticizing his booking

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 724 // 12 May 2019, 10:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Corbin enters the ring during a segment

What's the story?

WWE Raw Superstar Baron Corbin recently took to Twitter and bashed a bunch of fans who criticized his booking against Ricochet on the upcoming Monday Night Raw.

Corbin went on to address them with profanities and added that they would cry no matter what WWE does.

In case you didn't know...

Baron Corbin isn't exactly popular with the WWE Universe. He has been consistently pushed as a top heel on Monday Night Raw and was selected as the man to beat Kurt Angle in his final match at WrestleMania 35. If rumors are to be believed, he is being positioned as the next challenger to Seth Rollins' Universal Title.

Also read: Lars Sullivan apologizes to top Superstars for his racist comments

The heart of the matter

Corbin is known for getting into Twitter wars with fans, and the same happened recently, after WWE booked him against Ricochet in a match on the upcoming episode of Monday Night Raw.

As a fan you cry if people wrestle each other more than once, you cry if the story doesn’t fit what you want, you cry if it’s just a match. I think you would cry if you picked the matches. Twitter turds are never happy — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) May 11, 2019

The former General Manager of Monday Night Raw is all set to compete in the Money In The Bank Ladder match at the upcoming PPV, with Ricochet being thrown into the mix too. As usually is the case with these kinds of speciality matches, the competitors are pitted against each other on TV shows heading towards the PPV.

WWE did the same by scheduling the bout for next week's Raw, but fans didn't seem to be thrilled with the booking. One posted a tweet, asking what's the point of the match, if the two Superstars don't have a proper history and have no reason to fight other than being in the same match on the PPV. Corbin didn't take this lightly and proceeded to throw a barrage of insults toward the fan. Others chimed in and weren't spared either.

What's next?

The Money In The Bank PPV will see 8 men compete for the Men's Money In The Bank briefcase, on May 19th.

What are your thoughts on Corbin's reasoning?