WWE Rumors: Lars Sullivan apologizes to top Superstars for his racist comments

Vince McMahon is under tons of pressure right now

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Lars Sullivan's controversial comments have resurfaced again.

According to Wrestling Observer Live, Sullivan has apologized to The New Day for making those comments.

In case you didn't know...

Lars Sullivan is being built as a dominant monster on the main roster. As per several reports, he was originally supposed to come up to the main roster on the road to WrestleMania 35, and feud with WWE veteran John Cena. This didn't end up happening though, as Lars suffered an anxiety attack that put him on the shelf for a good while. He returned back to WWE after The Show of Shows was done and dusted with, and began attacking wrestlers right and left.

Recently, a bunch of comments that Sullivan made on a Bodybuilding.com forum years ago, resurfaced online. The comments were geared towards the likes of Stephanie McMahon, AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan, and a few other Superstars. Additionally, Lars made some severely offensive racist as well as homophobic remarks on the forum.

The heart of the matter

Sullivan has since released a statement and apologized for his comments. Several WWE Superstars expressed their displeasure on his comments, plus WWE is being pressured by one of its sponsors, Mars, to look into the matter.

Bryan Alvarez from WON has reported that Lars Sullivan has talked to The New Day regarding his racist comments.

He talked to Big E and I believe all of the members of The New Day. This was nothing new and he apologized to them for it in the past and it was considered a dead issue but it has come up twice in the last six months so this time he did in fact address it with that statement.

What's next?

Sullivan seems to be in hot waters with the WWE Universe and a bunch of WWE Superstars at the moment. Hopefully, he makes sure to never repeat the mistake again. As for what has been done, he will have to live with the regret for a long time to come.

