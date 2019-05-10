WWE News: John Cena reveals new project

John Cena

What's the story?

WWE veteran John Cena recently took to Twitter and announced a new partnership.

Cena stated that he is incredibly proud to partner with the FitOps Foundation to help serve the United States veterans.

In case you didn't know...

Cena debuted in WWE in 2002 and went on to become one of the biggest Superstars of this generation. He won his first WWE Title at WrestleMania 21, and hasn't looked back since. Cena has headlined multiple WrestleMania events, won top titles, and has been heavily featured on WWE TV for more than a decade.

He hasn't been seen on WWE TV ever since he came back as The Doctor of Thugonomics at WrestleMania 35. Cena recently appeared in Hollywood star Vin Diesel's Instagram video, which hinted at the former WWE Champion joining The Fast & The Furious franchise.

Cena recently put up a tweet, announcing that he was being invited to a life-changing event that is bound to leave him in tears of joy. From the looks of it, this partnership could be the event Cena was recently talking about on Twitter. He was also seen posting an inspirational quote on Twitter, like he usually does. This time though, it garnered a hilarious response from his arch-rival, Randy Orton.

The heart of the matter

Cena made the announcement on his Twitter handle, and wrote:

Believe in others who help you to believe in yourself. When the task is difficult, the triumph is greater. Absolutely and incredibly proud to be partnering with @performixdriven and @Fit_Ops to help those who've served our nation. #EarnedNeverGiven #KeepPerfecting #FitOps

The 16-time World Champion is known for his work with Make-A-Wish, where he has fulfilled the dreams of more than 500 children. He has traveled to the Middle-East with WWE on several Tribute To The Troops shows in the past.

What's next?

Long-time fans of Cena would want nothing but for him to come back for another run with the top title. Although it looks like a long shot at this point.

