WWE News: Randy Orton's posts a hilarious reply to John Cena's inspirational tweet

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
64   //    07 May 2019, 08:03 IST

Orton and Cena
Orton and Cena

What's the story?

WWE veteran John Cena recently took to Twitter and posted an inspirational message for his followers.

SmackDown Live Superstar Randy Orton chimed in with a hilarious comment, asking Cena whether he was crowded by fans at the airport for autographs again.


In case you didn't know...

It has been a long while since we saw John Cena inside the squared circle. He is currently trying to make a mark in Hollywood, like his WWE counterpart, The Rock.

Cena recently made waves when he was seen with Vin Diesel in an Instagram video. The video led to worldwide fan speculation on Cena being possibly added to The Fast & The Furious franchise.

Soon after, Cena posted a tweet stating that he has been invited to an event that will change his life, and leave him in tears. Cena is also known for posting inspirational messages on his Twitter page.

Also read: 5 moments that made Vince McMahon the most hated heel of all time


The heart of the matter

Cena's recent tweet talked about keeping tab on the people "who think you owe them happiness at the expense of your well being". The tweet can be read below:


John Cena's arch-rival and real-life friend Randy Orton was quick to reply, asking Cena whether he was again hounded by fans at the airport, bothering him for autographs. As of now, there hasn't been a response from Cena to Orton's tweet, and judging by his Twitter history, we might not even get one.


What's next?

After Cena's recent tweet about him being invited in a life-changing event, the WWE Universe should expect a huge announcement from the former WWE Champion soon.

What are your thoughts on Randy Orton's hilarious reply to John Cena's inspirational tweet? Do you consider Orton to be one of the funniest WWE guys on social media?

Tags:
John Cena Randy Orton
Contact Us