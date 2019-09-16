WWE News: Superstar busted open during WWE Clash of Champions main event

Braun Strowman challenged Seth Rollins for the WWE Universal Championship at WWE Clash of Champions

WWE Clash of Champions had a lot of bright spots despite a couple of disappointing matches here and there including the WWE Championship match between Kofi Kingston and Randy Orton. The main event saw Braun Strowman challenging Seth Rollins for the WWE Universal Championship and both men pulled out all the stops.

At one point Braun Strowman headed to the top rope and hit Seth Rollins with a splash. Strowman also kicked out from a number of Stomps before Rollins finally managed to pin him after hitting the Monster Among Men with a Pedigree followed by another Stomp.

Braun Strowman busted open during Clash of Champions main event

The match between Rollins and Strowman was a hard-hitting affair and it led to Strowman getting busted open with a facial injury. The injury was first noticeable just before Strowman headed to the top rope although we don't yet know the exact moment when Strowman was busted open.

Strowman also seemed to be favoring his knee right after hitting his splash from the top rope although that doesn't seem to be anything too serious.

The Fiend makes his mark after Clash of Champions

As Seth Rollins stood on the entrance ramp celebrating his win after the main event, the lights went off. Then we saw The Fiend with Seth Rollins in his grasp. He then hit Rollins with the Sister Abigail. The Fiend then followed it up with a Mandible Claw to Rollins.

It looks like we're going to be getting The Fiend versus Seth Rollins for the WWE Universal Championship at Hell In A Cell next month. We should learn more on WWE RAW tonight.

