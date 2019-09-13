WWE News: Superstar confirms 24/7 Championship can be won or lost on NXT on USA

Could we see the title won on NXT?

With NXT moving to live programming and the USA Network, there's been a lot of speculation as to just how integrated the brand will be with WWE's "main roster" and other televised shows such as RAW or SmackDown.

While it's believed that all three brands will have specific rosters, one thing that will seemingly remain fluid is the 24/7 Championship, with former Champion Drake Maverick confirming that the move to USA Network means there's now another opportunity for him to win the title.

With @WWENXT debuting NEXT WEDNESDAY on the @USA_Network it means there is now ANOTHER opportunity per week for me to win the @WWE 24/7 Championship...



Anytime. Any place. Anywhere... That includes YOU @FullSail #WWE #NXT #Maverick247 https://t.co/BKKUV181TU — Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) September 12, 2019

"Anytime. Any place. Anywhere. That includes YOU, Full Sail."

This is an emphatic point from Maverick which goes hand in hand with a suggestion myself, Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz recently spoke about on Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions podcast. We chatted about how WWE could use the RAW and SmackDown Superstars to boost the ratings of NXT, or vice versa - if NXT ends up exceeding all expectations, using it to promote RAW and SmackDown.

One of the things we mentioned was having, at the very least, the 24/7 Champion at the time sprinting through Full Sail trying to hold onto their Championship, while being chased by a pack of Superstars, or even having NXT Superstars win the Championship!

Meanwhile...

Well, I recently asked Triple H whether the TV deal for NXT may be replicated across the pond. The Game told me that we will see a lot of NXT UK stars on television - as part of NXT on the USA Network.

I think that the opportunity for the UK is tremendous, whether that is on the Network or somewhere else.

The platform is irrelevant. If people want to find the best wrestling in Europe, they know where to find it - whether that’s on BT [Sport] or the Network. They’ll be able to find a lot of it on the USA Network like I just said. (Triple H had previously said on the call that more NXT UK Superstars will appear on NXT when it broadcasts on USA)

I just want to say one thing though, NXT will still be on the WWE Network, 24 hours after its initial airing, so it’s there and it’s going to be there for everybody!

