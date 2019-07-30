WWE News: Superstar from legendary wrestling family gets married in Mexico

Mexico has produced some of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Humberto Carrillo has reportedly tied the knot in Mexico, with fiance Tania Ramirez.

Carrillo and Ramirez's marriage ceremony is said to have transpired in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, on July 27th, 2019.

In case you didn't know...

Humberto Carrillo has competed in the sport of professional wrestling since 2012 and commenced his WWE career in 2018.

Carrillo is known for his work in WWE's NXT and 205 Live brands -- recently having competed in a tag team "Battle of the Brands" matchup alongside Raul Mendoza, against the team of Gran Metalik and Kalisto on last Tuesday's episode of 205 Live.

The heart of the matter

Humberto Carrillo and Raul Mendoza won the aforementioned matchup, following which, the former seemingly traveled to Mexico, for his marriage ceremony.

Carrillo belongs to the Solano/Segura "Luchador" family, is a second cousin to Garza Jr., and nephew of the late, great Hector Garza.

Born in 1995, Carrillo is presently only 23 years of age and regarded as one of the most talented young professional wrestling performers in the business today.

The NXT talent got engaged to Tania Ramirez on April 11th earlier this year and married the latter on July 27th... On that note, Tania took to her Instagram account, and posted a photograph of herself with Carrillo, coupled with a message in Spanish which roughly translates as follows --

"Yesterday, I legally married my best friend, my companion in adventures and sadness; and it couldn't have been better. A small dinner only with our families, and full of details that we love. I love you eternally, (Humberto Carrillo)." (*translation courtesy -- SpanishDict.com)

What's next?

Humberto Carrillo primarily works for the WWE's NXT and 205 live brands, however, considering the immense talent possessed by the young Luchador; he could likely find himself on the main roster in the years to come.

