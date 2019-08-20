WWE News: Surprising duo crowned as new RAW Tag Team Champions

The OC and Seth Rollins

This week's episode of WWE RAW saw The OC face the team of Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman for the RAW Tag Team Championships. It was a match made on the night itself after Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins decided that the time had arrived to take on The OC on level ground.

The Tag Team Championships were on the line later in the night on the main event of RAW, and it was the unlikely team of Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman who came out as the new Champions.

Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman win the RAW Tag Team Championships

On the main event of RAW, Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman faced The OC, i.e., Anderson and Gallows, in a Championship match. The two seemed like they did not stand a chance as Gallows was successful in taking out Strowman in the ringside area.

However, you cannot underestimate the Universal Champion and the Monster Among Men.

Rollins put on an amazing show, taking out both Gallows and Anderson -- at least until AJ Styles interfered when the referee's back was turned.

Even then, Strowman made a comeback and ran through the opposition. He managed to tag Seth, and after decimating Gallows and Anderson, he hit the Running Powerslam on Anderson.

Seth stopped the interference, by hitting Styles with the Stomp, while Strowman picked up the win for his team.

We now have new RAW Tag Team Champions -- Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman.

What's next for Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins?

Given that earlier in the night Seth Rollins said that he would give Braun Strowman a title shot, this Tag Team Championship reign might not last that long. Rollins and Strowman's friendship will likely blow up in the coming weeks, leading to a Universal title shot for the Monster Among Men.

