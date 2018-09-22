WWE News: Tag Team Championship match announced for next week's episode of Raw

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.65K // 22 Sep 2018, 22:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Dolph and Drew will defend their Tag Team Championships on Raw

What's the story?

Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler will be forced to defend their Raw Tag Team Championships against The Revival next week on Raw.

In case you didn't know...

The Revival earned themselves a Tag Team Championship shot a few weeks ago on Raw before they were attacked backstage by Dolph and Drew and their shot was then taken by the duo who later went on to become Champions for the first time.

Ziggler and McIntyre have since stepped into a feud with Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins which is why The Revival have been overlooked in the build-up to Hell in a Cell, but now they will finally be given the shot they deserve.

The heart of the matter

WWE announced earlier today that The Revival will be given the shot at the Tag Team Championships that they should have been granted a few weeks ago. This time they will be up against Ziggler and McIntyre and the former NXT Tag Team Champions will definitely be out for revenge.

WWE released the following preview for the match on their official website.

"After earning a Raw Tag Title opportunity several weeks ago, Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder are ready to collect on what's owed them. Whether they will be able to topple the tough-as-nails tandem currently standing atop of the mountain remains to be seen. When all is said and done, will there be a championship revival for former NXT Tag Team titleholders Dawson & Wilder, or just another reckoning by Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre?"

What's next?

The feud between The Shield, Ziggler, and McIntyre is far from over, which means that Ambrose and Rollins could involve themselves in the match for the titles on Raw which will definitely have an impact on the finish.

Do you think The Revival deserve a shot at the Championships? Have your say in the comments section below...