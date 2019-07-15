WWE News: Tag team superstar teases break-up and singles run after Extreme Rules match

SmackDown Tag Team titles match at Extreme Rules.

What's the story?

Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan lost the SmackDown Tag Team titles at the recently concluded Extreme Rules PPV to The New Day, who in the process, became 6-time Tag Team Champions. The triple threat match also included Heavy Machinery.

Daniel Bryan was interviewed by Sarah Schreiber backstage after the match and the former WWE Champion, as he's been consistently doing of late, cut an amazing promo that hinted at a return to being a singles superstar.

The former WWE Champion said that he'd failed to take the tag team division to the main event of WrestleMania and cryptically stated that "he would have to go to a place where Daniel Bryan has never been before."

In case you didn't know...

Daniel Bryan and Eric Rowan won the SmackDown Tag Team titles back in May from The Usos, and embarked on a mission to catapult the often ignored tag team division to the main event of WWE programming.

The biggest highlight of the two-month reign has been Bryan's incredible promos, who has lowkey been telling a compelling story through the microphone.

In his latest promo after his Extreme Rules loss, Bryan descended into completed madness as he emotionally explained his actions and what lied ahead in the near future.

The heart of the matter

As part of the interview, an unsettled Bryan first described his efforts in making the tag team division great. He said that he'd tried to take these 'jokers' who swivelled their hips, to the main event of WrestleMania, but had failed in doing so.

He clarified that it may not have been his failure, but in the bid to pursue excellence, blamed the other tag teams of bringing him down to their mediocrity.

He then finished the promo with a potential teaser of the future by saying, "If I want to change the planet, if I want to save the planet, I have to... I have to admire. I have to admire. I have to go where Daniel Bryan has not gone before. I know exactly what I have to do..."

You can check out the complete promo below. D Bry at his finest.

What's next?

It seems like the 5-time WWE Champion could go back to being a singles performer with SummerSlam coming up next. It should be noted that Erick Rowan wasn't present during the backstage segment, which additionally hints at Bryan being all on his own going forward.

The evolution of Bryan's character from being the fan-favorite leader of the Yes Movement to an eccentric heel on the fringes of insanity has been nothing short of brilliant.

