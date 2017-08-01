WWE News: The Hardyz tease variation of 'Broken' gimmick

Could we see The Woken Hardyz on WWE soon?

by Riju Dasgupta News 01 Aug 2017, 11:41 IST

EThe 'Broken gimmick' may be coming to WWE in a slightly different avatar soon

What's the story?

As we reported earlier, The Hardy Boyz seem to be on a collision course with The Revival and The Club for Summerslam in Brooklyn. When they took on The Club on RAW this week, the announcers and The Revival discussed words such as 'Obsolete Mule' from the 'Broken Universe' parlance on WWE Television.

The RAW Fallout video linked below made us wonder whether the aforementioned gimmick would be coming to WWE Television in a new avatar very soon. Take a look and judge for yourself, dear reader.

In case you didn't know...

After a career spanning decades, The Hardy Boyz reinvented themselves in their 'Broken' avatar during their final days on TNA/Impact Wrestling last year. While they've moved to WWE since then, they have not revived the 'Broken' gimmick. This is because of a nasty legal spat between GFW management and The Hardyz with regard to the ownership of the popular gimmick.

The Hardyz have maintained that we will see the fan-favourite gimmick in WWE soon with constant posts about the same, on social media.

The heart of the matter

As one can see from the video linked above, Matt Hardy is far more in character than he usually is, in WWE. When asked if something had awoken in him, Matt and Jeff had this to say:

Jeff Hardy: I would like to thank The Revival, because after tonight, I feel revived. I feel like a Number 1 contender again. How do you feel?

Matt Hardy: I feel revived as well, my brother. I feel triggered. I feel WOKEN.

Matt Hardy went on to mention an awakening in both men and ended with a flourish, with his trademark - 'FOREVERRRR', and sinister laugh thereafter. Matt Hardy shared this video on social media, teasing this new gimmick.

EXCLUSIVE: Thanks are in order because @MATTHARDYBRAND and @JEFFHARDYBRAND feel REVIVED and AWOKEN after their brawl on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/BVeyfYGq0u — WWE (@WWE) August 1, 2017

What's next?

It remains to be seen if this was merely a backstage tease, or if WWE will attempt to circumvent around legalities by changing the word 'Broken' to 'Woken'.

The following week should shed more light on the matter.

Author's take

This could definitely be a very clever way to introduce the 'Broken' Universe, without any legal ramifications. I will not get my hopes up until the transformation from The Hardy Boyz to the 'Woken' Hardyz does actually take place, though.

Right now, it seems a little too convenient to actually translate into an on-screen angle for WWE and if it were this easy, wouldn't the Hardyz have done something similar, much before?