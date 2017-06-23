WWE News: The Hurricane on Jeff Jarrett's comments about the Hardys

There's a Hurricane coming your way, Jeff Jarrett. Watch out!

The Hurricane (right) is to date one of the most popular Superhero characters to have ever been portrayed in WWE

What’s the story?

The Hurricane has taken to social media to give his take on Jeff Jarrett’s comments about the Hardys. Jarrett claimed in a recent interview that Impact Wrestling’s legal battle against the Hardy family is merely business and nothing personal.

Hurricane highlighted Jarrett’s aforementioned statement, and took at subtle shot at the latter with the below tweet –

It's funny how often the people who say "It's business, nothing personal." are usually the ones f'n people over. — Gregory Shane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) June 22, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Jeff Jarrett recently resumed his backstage role in Impact Wrestling, and has sided with the company in their legal battle over the ownership of the usage rights to the Broken gimmick.

The Broken gimmick had gotten wildly popular last year and was portrayed by Matt, Jeff and Reby Hardy, besides appearances by Maxel Hardy and Reby’s father Senor Benjamin.

The heart of the matter

Hurricane weighed in on the ongoing verbal back-and-forth between Jeff Jarrett and Reby Hardy, alluding to the fact that Jarrett’s stance of his legal battle with the Hardys being all about business and nothing personal, is a farce.

Meanwhile, the Hurricane (real name - Gregory Shane Helms) who’s best known for his work in the WWE, recently parted ways with Impact Wrestling, having served as an agent and on-screen personality for a couple of years on Impact.

Hurricane addressed his departure from Impact Wrestling a few days back, sending out a Tweet that read:

I'd like to wish @IMPACTWRESTLING all the best in their future endeavors. — Gregory Shane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) June 19, 2017

What’s next?

The fight over rights to the Broken Universe rages on, between new Impact Wrestling owners, Anthem Sports and Entertainment, and the Hardy family.

As of now, Matt and Jeff Hardy perform for the WWE on the promotion’s RAW brand, and are yet to display their Broken personas in front of the WWE Universe.

Author’s take

I’ve got to agree with Hurricane here that probably most of us have been faced with a person(s) that say it’s all about business, but wouldn’t hesitate to invade your personal space to get the job done.

Impact Wrestling’s undying pursuit of the Broken gimmick has been panned by both fans and critics in the professional wrestling business. Here’s hoping we come to a solution on this issue, and finally, get to witness the return of Matt’s Broken Brilliance.