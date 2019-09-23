WWE News: The Miz and Maryse welcome second baby in heartwarming post

The Miz and Maryse welcome their second daughter, Madison Jade Mizanin

WWE Superstar The Miz and his wife Maryse have welcomed their second child into this world, as per the former's recent Twitter post. The baby's name is Madison Jade Mizanin.

The Miz's incredible journey in WWE

It has been a long while since The Miz made his debut on the WWE roster via Tough Enough. Although he lost the finals to Daniel Puder, The Miz was the one who would go on to have a Hall of Fame worthy career in WWE. He has won several titles throughout his run and has even headlined a WrestleMania against possibly the biggest star of the 21st century, John Cena. He also went on to star in the WWE-produced "The Marine", in its 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th editions. The Miz married former WWE Superstar Maryse on February 20, 2014. The two had their first daughter, Monroe Sky Mizanin, last year in March. The family then moved to Austin, Texas.

The couple welcome their second daughter

Last year, The Miz turned babyface when he aligned with "The Best in the World", Shane McMahon. Months later, The Miz and Maryse came out on the ramp during the Elimination Chamber PPV. They announced that they're expecting a second child sometime in September.

"We always said when we had a huge announcement that we would announce it right here in the WWE, in front of all of you. And tonight, we got a really big announcement, so without further ado…

"We’re having another baby!"

Maryse gave birth to Madison Jade Mizanin on Friday, September 20. The A-Lister posted an incredibly heartwarming photo on his official Twitter handle. Check it out below:

We’ve got the whole world in our hands.

Welcome, Madison Jade Mizanin

Born 09/20/2019 8:02am

7lbs 15ounces ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5oG1B7Mm8d — The Miz (@mikethemiz) September 22, 2019

Sportskeeda Wrestling sends its wishes to the happy couple on this joyous occasion!

