WWE News: The Miz explains how John Cena taught him to become a main event star

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 99 // 28 Aug 2019, 10:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

John Cena

WWE Superstar The Miz recently appeared on Hot 94.1 and spoke on a variety of topics. Miz showered praise on WWE veteran John Cena, stating that he taught him how to become a main event caliber Superstar.

Miz's rivalry with Cena

The rivalry between The Miz and John Cena was once the main attraction of WWE's flagship show, Monday Night Raw. On an episode of Raw back in November 2010, The Miz cashed in his Money In The Bank contract on Randy Orton, winning the WWE title for the first time in his career. As WrestleMania 27 drew closer, The Rock was announced as the special guest host of The Show of Shows. Miz and Cena got into a feud over the former's WWE title, with The Rock promising the fans that he would confront the two at the event.

The WWE title match at WrestleMania 27 ended with a double countout. The Rock came out and restarted the match, which The Miz ultimately won after Cena received a Rock Bottom from The Rock. The Miz wasn't spared too, and The Rock stood tall to end the show.

Also read: Reason why Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch missed Raw

The Miz talks Cena's influence on his career

While speaking about who has influenced his career the most, Miz mentioned Cena's name.

"Who have I learned the most from, I would say John Cena... being in the ring with John Cena taught me how to become a main event caliber Superstar."

The Miz has spent the better part of his career as a heel, but is currently playing the role of a babyface on Raw. He recently lost a King of the Ring Match to Baron Corbin on the latest episode of Raw.

Advertisement

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!

See WWE Smackdown Results, Highlights of event, & more on WWE Smackdown Results page