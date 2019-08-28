WWE Rumors: Reason why Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch missed Raw

Rollins and Lynch

Universal Champion Seth Rollins and Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch were not at Monday Night Raw this week. It's being reported that the real-life couple is still on vacation, days after announcing their engagement on social media.

Rollins and Lynch's year so far...

2019 has been an incredible year for both Rollins and Lynch. The duo have spent the better part of the year holding the top titles on WWE's flagship show. Both Rollins and Lynch won the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble Matches earlier this year, and bagged shots at Championship gold at The Show of Shows. At WrestleMania 35, Rollins put down Brock Lesnar and won the Universal title in the opening match of the show. The final bout of the night saw Lynch coming out the victor in the Triple Threat Women's title match.

The couple soon made their relationship official, when Lynch hinted the same during a Twitter feud with WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. WWE made it a point to feature the duo prominently as an on-screen couple, and they went on to defeat Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans at Extreme Rules, in a Mixed Tag Team Match for the Universal and Raw Women's titles.

Reason why the couple missed Raw this week

Mere days ago, Lynch posted a photo featuring the couple, indicating that they are engaged now. Reportedly, Rollins and Lynch are still on vacation, and were allowed by the company to take some time off. This was the reason why we didn't see the two on this week's edition of Monday Night Raw.

Rollins will be pulling double duty at Clash of Champions, while Lynch's match hasn't been announced officially yet.

