WWE News: The Miz reveals which legend was his dream opponent

The Miz has tangled with a lot of wrestlers over the years

From his early beginnings on the Real World, The Miz wasn't shy about showing his love for professional wrestling. Although his route to the top was a lot different than the other Superstars, it still doesn't take away the fact that he, just like many of us, grew up as a WWE fan.

While he's battled the likes of John Cena, the Rock, Shawn Michaels and Triple H, there was one WWE Legend that the Miz hasn't faced. While talking with the 11th Hour, the A-Lister revealed that his dream opponent in WWE would have been the Ultimate Warrior. WrestlingInc.com carried transcripts of his interview.

The Early Beginnings of a WWE Superstar

In addition to the likes of Bayley, AJ Lee, Zack Ryder and CM Punk, The Miz grew up with wrestling as a big part of his life. During his childhood, he witnessed the eras of Hulk Hogan, Randy Savage, Andre the Giant, Ric Flair and many others.

Due to having a strained relationship with the WWE for some time, The Ultimate Warrior didn't return to the company until his Hall of Fame Induction in 2014. Sadly, however, he would pass away just days following his appearance on the post-WrestleMania episode of RAW. The Miz recalled his fondness for the unique wrestler.

"My dream was always to wrestle Ultimate Warrior, and it just sucks that he passed away… " said Miz. "When I was a kid growing up, I would put streamers on my arms, paint my face and run around like the Ultimate Warrior. So that would be my one dream."

Although he missed out on a potential match with the WWE Hall Of Famer, The Miz has been fortunate enough to have tangled with several other legends, including the Heartbreak Kid and others.

"I've been able to wrestle a lot of my heroes. I've gotten to act and wrestle with Shawn Michaels, I've gotten to wrestle Marty Jannetty, I've gotten to wrestle The Rock, I've wrestled Bret 'The Hitman' Hart. I mean, how many people can say that – in this generation – they have had a match and actually lost the United States Championship in Toronto, of all places, to Bret 'The Hitman' Hart? So, I mean, it's pretty incredible."

Living the Dream

The Miz has certainly been able to turn a childhood dream into a reality. He's been a valued employee for the WWE for almost 15 years.

He met his wife in the company and is great friends with the likes of Ryder, Dolph Ziggler and many others. What once started as a questionable start in the business has turned into one of the better careers in WWE history.

