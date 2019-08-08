WWE News: The Miz says that Goldberg's match at SummerSlam could be his last

One last ride?

What's the story?

The Miz, who was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote WWE SummerSlam 2019 and Miz & Mrs, said that Goldberg's upcoming match with Dolph Ziggler could be his last.

In case you didn't know...

The Miz tricked Dolph Ziggler into signing a contract for a match with Goldberg on Raw recently. Originally, Ziggler was going to take on The Miz at SummerSlam, but it was a ruse as it was later revealed that he would be facing Goldberg instead.

Goldberg was heavily criticized for his match with The Undertaker at the WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia. The match was full of botches, too long and was a dream match killer. It was an example of poor booking and creative decision to put the aging WWE Superstars together.

It was also rumored that Paul Heyman has plans for Goldberg moving forward. Incidentally, Heyman wants to cast Goldberg in the mold of Bruno Sammartino, which could possibly involve limited appearances and short matches.

The heart of the matter

As a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Miz talked about his reality show and how it changed the fans' perception of him. He said that he enjoyed being hated before, but now fans try to cheer him at every instance.

He spoke about the fact that he and his wife, who is eight-and-a-half months pregnant, are expecting another daughter. Kimmel then brought up the Goldberg versus Ziggler match and The Miz said,

"I was supposed to be in a match with Dolph Ziggler and we switched it up on Monday Night Raw. There was a contract signing and I kind of tricked Dolph Ziggler. Does anyone know who Goldberg is? Living legend!

"In 99-2001, nobody was bigger in wrestling, so we switched it on Dolph, he's been talking a lot of smack to Goldberg and...I thought I give the kid a chance.I figured I will have so many opportunities at SummerSlam...Goldberg...this might be his last."

You can watch his comments at 4:30 in the video below.

What's next?

It's still unclear whether it will be Goldberg's last match. Maybe, The Miz is just trying to promote SummerSlam in order to get people to tune in. But it's safe to say that the match will be short and sweet. In the words of Heyman - that's not a prediction, that's a spoiler!