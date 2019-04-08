WWE News: The New Day react to Kofi Kingston winning the WWE Championship

Kofi Kingston finally dd it!

What's the story?

One of the biggest shocks of WrestleMania 35 was undoubtedly Kofi Kingston finally winning the WWE Championship on the Grandest Stage of Them All when he defeated Daniel Bryan.

It was an emotional moment for everyone - not least Xavier Woods and Big E, who have opened up on the moment!

In case you didn't know...

No-one could have predicted it just a few months ago, but Kofi Kingston's journey to WrestleMania 35 has been absolutely incredible. From replacing the then-injured Mustafa Ali to Gauntlet Matches, he finally got his dream WrestleMania match.

After an absolute classic encounter with incredible storytelling, Kofi would hit Bryan with Trouble in Paradise to pick up a monumental win - one of several title changes on the stacked card.

The heart of the matter

Both Big E and Xavier Woods were visibly emotional after Kingston finally won the WWE Championship, with the latter moved to tears - and now Woods has explained why, as Kingston's teammates have opened up on his win.

Woods says it's the most emotional encounter of his career and saying a previously closed off part of the WWE Universe realized that they can be champion too in an incredibly uplifting and heartwarming post about his New Day brother.

Ive never felt emotions like this in my entire career. @TrueKofi did it. We all did it. Tonight a previously closed off part of the @wwe universe realized that they can be champion too & that representation is so much more important than people realize. Congrats Kofi. We love you — Austin Creed (@XavierWoodsPhD) April 8, 2019

Big E, however, just chose one very short, but very powerful, word to describe the moment which also saw the WWE Championship brought back in its original form.

What's next?

Well, SmackDown Live is now an absolute must-see! What a celebration we're in for - but could Vince McMahon spoil the party? Only time will tell.

For now, it's a New Day, and a NEW CHAMPION.

Congratulations to Kofi Kingston - and to Big E and Xavier Woods, too, for the roles they've played in taking New Day to the very top of the WWE roster.

