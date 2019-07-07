WWE News: The Revival and Matt Hardy exchange harsh shots on Twitter

Anirban FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 255 // 07 Jul 2019, 03:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Matt Hardy taking on Scott Dawson on RAW

What's the story?

The Revival is not known for being subtle. They seem to know just what to say to evoke a reaction from the rest of the world of wrestling. It appears they have evoked just such a reaction from Matt Hardy of the Hardy Boyz with their recent Tweet claiming to be the best tag team in the world.

Matt Hardy refuted their claim in a Tweet, to which Dash Wilder of the Revival responded with an insult of his own, claiming that Matt and Jeff Hardy were not even the best Hardy Boyz, referring to the mystery book series "Hardy Boys". Since then, Matt Hardy has responded yet again.

In case you didn't know...

The Revival has ruffled a lot of feathers with their recent Tweets, including The Young Bucks, AJ Styles, and several other Superstars.

Better than the Hardys. Better than G.O.D. Better than IICONICS. Better than Heavy Machinery. Better than The Briscoes. — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) July 5, 2019

A lot of them have called out the Revival over this issue, including the Young Bucks.

ALSO READ: The Young Bucks respond to Revival's claim of being the best tag team in the world

Currently, they are in the middle of a Twitter storm and it is one where Matt Hardy has joined in as well.

The heart of the matter

Matt Hardy called Revival out on their claims, saying that it was 'nonsense'.

Heard you mumbling some nonsense about being the best tag team & being rich...



Get with me in 20 years & let’s see how well those tweets age. https://t.co/VcWiD3ocHs pic.twitter.com/zce2dtbZZK — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 6, 2019

Advertisement

Dash Wilder responded to Matt Hardy by comparing The Hardy Brothers to the Hardy Boys of the mystery book series.

You two aren’t even the best Hardy Boys. https://t.co/QF2JrB7LbR — Dash (@DashWilderWWE) July 6, 2019

In his latest Tweet, Matt Hardy has replied yet again. He called the Revival the most delusional team on Twitter.

That’s also inaccurate. I just BEAUTIFULLY solved the mystery of who’s the most DELUSIONAL tag team on twitter, The Revival.



And to think, you 2 would have gotten away with this LUDICROUS twitter claim if it wasn’t for me, The Meddling Big Money Matt Hardy! https://t.co/BlWlez7I1w — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 6, 2019

"That’s also inaccurate. I just BEAUTIFULLY solved the mystery of who’s the most DELUSIONAL tag team on Twitter, The Revival. And to think, you 2 would have gotten away with this LUDICROUS twitter claim if it wasn’t for me, The Meddling Big Money Matt Hardy!"

What's next?

Matt Hardy is currently missing a partner as Jeff Hardy is out with an injury, but when he returns there might be a future feud with Revival if this keeps building!