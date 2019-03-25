×
WWE News: The Revival introduce vintage tag team titles

Fambeat
ANALYST
News
828   //    25 Mar 2019, 13:07 IST

The Revival with the tag team titles
The Revival with the tag team titles

What's the story?

The Raw Tag Team Champions, The Revival, call themselves the throwback tag team due to their style of wrestling and are currently defending their championship against Bobby Roode and Chad Gable on live events across the country. Recently they took to Twitter to pose for a picture with vintage tag team championship belts.

In case you didn't know...

Both Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson are really active on social media recently. Earlier in the year, they were using the platform to express their displeasure about the way WWE was booking them and even teased their release from the company on several occasions. Last month, they posted a picture of old tag team championships, urging the company to bring back the belts and gained massive fan support for the same.

Recently they have been talking about how the management is not booking them like the champions and have fumed about things like not getting a proper entrance on Raw or still not having a Wrestlemania match.

The heart of the matter

Scott Dawson took to Twitter to share a picture of him and Dash Wilder with the vintage tag team championship with the following caption: "Not saying we're the best, but till they find something better we're here, no fear, write me a letter, till then..."

Seems like The Revival is trying everything in their power to bring back the old championships. Since not many are fans of the current tag team belt's design, it seems like a good idea to change the design and go a little old school, like they did the Intercontinental Championship a few years ago.

What's next?

The Revival still doesn't have a Wrestlemania match and according to PWInsider, WWE may not have any tag team championship matches this year as they are trying to keep only 13-14 matches on the show.

