WWE News: The Revival want a match against a top tag team

Are The Revival on the verge of doing something historic?

What's the story?

This week on Monday Night Raw, one half of The Revival, Scott Dawson lost to the Lucha House Party in a three-on-one handicap match. Dawson's loss certainly didn't go down too well with the WWE Universe, who are irate by the way The Revival have been booked in recent months.

One certain superstar in the form of Matt Jackson of The Elite also had his say on this particular matter and in another tweet, The Revival subsequently responded to one half of The Young Bucks as well.

In case you didn't know...

Since being called up to the main roster in 2017, it is safe to say that The Revival haven't been used to their full potential and despite being the first ever two-time NXT Tag Team Champions, the duo of Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder haven't had much success.

Meanwhile, as reported by Wrestletalk, members of The Elite along with Chris Jericho and Jim Ross have seemingly decided to move forward with a wrestling promotion of their own, All Elite Wrestling and the site has subsequently also noted that two WWE wrestlers have been approached to sign with the promotion once their contract ends.

The heart of the matter

On tonight's episode of Raw, The Revival suffered a third straight loss to the Lucha House Party, as Scott Dawson was defeated by the trio of masked luchadors. Following their defeat, however, Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks tweeted out saying that one day he and his brother Nick will have a match against The Revival and everyone will rejoice.

In response to Matt, both members of The Revival responded as Scott posted the following:

Wilder, on the other hand, posted something similar to Matt Jackson, claiming that one day The Bucks and The Revival will indeed square off inside the ring.

One day we’ll wrestle The Young Bucks & everyone will rejoice. Remember this tweet. — Dash (@DashWilderWWE) December 4, 2018

What's next?

The Revival and The Elite have been engaged in friendly social media banter with each other since last year and the two groups have seemingly developed a pretty healthy relationship.

However, does this somehow mean that The Revival could potentially depart from the WWE and be a part of All Elite Wrestling? Well, I guess we'll have to wait till January 1st and find out what major announcement Cody Rhodes has been teasing!

