WWE News: The Rock hilariously responds to Alexa Bliss' amusing tweet

Abhilash Mendhe 03 Nov 2019, 09:11 IST

The Rock and Alexa Bliss

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss recently mentioned earthquakes as one of her fears, adding an amusing line about how The Rock isn't going to save her if one strikes. The Great One responded to Bliss and assured her that he will rescue her, but didn't forget to take a cheeky dig at Xavier Woods.

Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown

In addition to being a WWE Superstar, The New Day's Woods has an official gaming channel on Youtube named UpUpDownDown, where he brings in a bunch of WWE Superstars to play videogames with him. Recently, we saw "The Man" Becky Lynch defeat her real-life partner and former Universal Champion Seth Rollins to win the UUDD Championship, becoming the first woman to do so. The channel has been a huge hit among WWE fans and now that Woods is out with an injury for a significant period of time, he's got all the time in the world to focus on videogames.

The Rock and Alexa Bliss have an amusing Twitter exchange

Recently, Woods invited Bliss to his show, where she revealed that earthquakes are one of her biggest fears. The Goddess also mentioned WWE legend The Rock in her amusing response.

"I'm terrified of earthquakes. That's a real fear. The San Andreas fault thing freaks me out—I've seen the movie, I know The Rock isn't coming to save me. You know what I mean? He's not flying in on his helicopter to come get me."

The Rock took notice of the clip along with Bliss' response, and assured her that he will come to her rescue in case an earthquake strikes. The Brahma Bull added that Woods, on the other hand, won't make it. This garnered a hilarious response from the former SmackDown Live Tag Team Champion. Check out the full exchange below:

I mean, I can’t even be mad at it cause I’d give the same reply if the roles were switched 🤣 — Austin Creed’s Off Season (@XavierWoodsPhD) November 2, 2019

