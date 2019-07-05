WWE News: The Rock responds to Bray Wyatt's tweet

Fambeat FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.26K // 05 Jul 2019, 17:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bray Wyatt and The Rock

What's the story?

Ever since he returned to WWE TV, Bray Wyatt has been tweeting to lots of WWE superstars recently to make up for the past differences they had. Rock responds to one of these tweets.

In case you didn't know...

Since coming back to WWE as a whole new character, Bray Wyatt seems to be on a Twitter journey to either ask for forgiveness or to forgive wrestlers he ever had a feud with. So far, we have seen him tweet to John Cena, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Chris Jericho, and Randy Orton to name a few.

Last week he tweeted to The Rock, forgiving him for insulting him at WrestleMania 32 and also added that with the help of therapy and Muscle Man Dance, he is better now.

WrestleMania 32 was also the last appearance of The Rock in a WWE setting. Since then he has been busy with his Hollywood projects and couldn't find the time to make such one-off appearances anymore.

Dear @TheRock



I wanted you to know I forgive you for exploiting my love for frozen pizza pockets in front of the worlds largest wrestling crowd. Through therapy and and The Muscle Man Dance™️, I’m all better now!



Ps. Jumanji was 🔥 — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) June 27, 2019

The Heart of the Matter...

The Rock took to Twitter to respond to Bray Wyatt by saying that he is happy that the therapy worked and he is proud of him because he is a better man now.

He tweeted:

Dear Bray,



I’m pleased to hear your therapy has been successful. Frozen pizza pocket vulnerability is not easy to expose. You’re a better man for it and I’m proud of you.

And yes, you will love the new Jumanji this Christmas.



Ps, you’re bat shit crazy.

And. I. Love. It. https://t.co/hBDX17BGJn — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 4, 2019

Seems like there is all well between Bray Wyatt and The Rock now.

Advertisement

What's Next?

There is no word on when Bray Wyatt is going to make his in-ring return and who will he feud against first. But, fans are really enjoying his 'Firefly Funhouse' segments at the moment and are intrigued to see what he does next.

Smackdown is trying to get some big names for their first episode in Fox in October, so we might see Rock making an appearance there since he was a big part of the show in the early 2000s. But, there is no news on it yet.