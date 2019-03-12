×
WWE News: The Shield called out for doing something illegal at Fastlane 2019

Lennard Surrao
FEATURED WRITER
News
10.30K   //    12 Mar 2019, 00:14 IST

Last time ever?
Last time ever?

What's the story?

The Shield's first match after their latest reunion was a big success as the Hounds of Justice defeated the team of Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre.

It seems like Corbin isn't too happy with the punishment that was dished out to him as he took to Twitter and said that what the Shield did to him at Fastlane was illegal.

In case you didn't know...

The Shield came out for a battle, supposedly for the last time together, at the recently concluded PPV. The six-man tag team match was the main event of the evening which followed the usual pattern of tag team matches in the WWE.

It all began with a brawl featuring all competitors before things settled down. The action predictably spilled outside with a few customary spots that followed. Rollins jumped off the barricades on the heels while McIntyre went crashing through the announcer's table as a result of a Triple Powerbomb.

The finish saw Reigns, Rollins and Ambrose cornering Corbin back inside the ring before the trio hit some big moves. Reigns covered Corbin up and got the pinfall victory as the fans in attendance went ballistic.

While the Shield had a night to cherish, Corbin went through a forgettable ordeal and is quite sour about it all...

The heart of the matter

Corbin didn't like getting outnumbered during the finish of the match and outrightly called it 'illegal'. Here's what the former Intercontinental Champion had to say on Twitter:

What's next?

It seems that WWE intends on carrying forward the storyline with Corbin and the Shield. The Big Dog has been rumored to face the former Acting General Manager of Raw at WrestleMania 35.

Advertisement

While a majority of the fans may despise the idea, all signs point towards the bout happening at the Showcase of Immortals on April 7th.

As for the Shield, they will have their farewell address on the fallout episode of Raw for Fastlane. Will the iconic alliance come to an end for good or will there be another twist in the tale?



