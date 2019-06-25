WWE News: The Undertaker and Roman Reigns' next match revealed

The Undertaker and Roman Reigns

What's the story?

The Undertaker shocked the WWE Universe by appearing on WWE RAW suddenly tonight to help out an old rival. Roman Reigns found himself in trouble as he was outnumbered in a 2-on-1 Handicap match against Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre.

Getting completely overpowered due to the numbers game, Roman Reigns was in deep trouble when The Undertaker showed up to help him out. Now, it appears that the two former WrestleMania rivals will be stepping into the ring together once again, but this time as a tag team.

In case you didn't know...

The Undertaker and Roman Reigns share a lot of history with each other as 'The Big Dog' was able to defeat 'The Phenom' at WrestleMania. The two have teamed together one time since, but that was at the WWE House Show in Madison Square Garden.

On WWE RAW, Roman Reigns was in trouble as Shane McMahon had hit him with a Spear and Drew McIntyre had hit a Claymore. Things were turning worse for him, as he was about to be hit by Shane McMahon with a Coast to Coast.

That was exactly when The Undertaker appeared in the ring and took out Shane with a Chokeslam. He cleared the ring of both McIntyre and Shane McMahon.

The heart of the matter

The Undertaker and Roman Reigns have now been scheduled to be a tag team together at WWE Extreme Rules as they will face the duo of Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre.

The Undertaker is no stranger to Shane McMahon either, having defeated him at WWE WrestleMania previously.

What's next?

The Undertaker and Roman Reigns will be facing Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre, so this means over the next few weeks 'The Deadman' will possibly be making more appearances on WWE television.

