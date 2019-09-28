WWE News: The Undertaker, Hulk Hogan and others announced for Crown Jewel 2019

The Undertaker

WWE Crown Jewel 2019 will take place on October 31 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. A new promo hyping up the event has now confirmed that The Undertaker and WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan will be appearing at the event.

WWE's 10-year deal with The Kingdom

Over a year ago, WWE started doing major events in Saudi Arabia, as a part of their multi-year deal with them. The first event took place last year in April and was dubbed as The Greatest Royal Rumble. The first Crown Jewel event was held months later, which saw DX take on The Brothers of Destruction in the main event. WWE MENA's (the Middle East and North Africa) official website recently announced details on the upcoming Crown Jewel event. The show will emanate from the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh. A promo is doing its rounds on the internet, featuring The Undertaker and WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan hyping up the event.

Crown Jewel 2019

The Undertaker and Hulk Hogan advertised in regional promo for WWE Crown Jewel on 10/31 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Superstars from the past and present will be on hand for the event. pic.twitter.com/qQFVApf1J9 — HeelByNature.com (@HeelByNatureYT) September 27, 2019

Welcome to Riyadh season. Our signature event Crown Jewel will be a spectacle of historic proportions, bringing together WWE Superstars of the past and present.

Oh maniacs, I'm all pumped up jack. Well, you didn't think, I would let all my maniacs celebrate the Riyadh season without the Hulkster, did you? Well you better get ready, I'm bringing these 24-inch pythons to Riyadh for the WWE Crown Jewel on October 31st.

Several WWE Superstars including WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, Braun Strowman, Brock Lesnar, Rey Mysterio, WWE United States Champion AJ Styles, Big E, Xavier Woods, The Fiend Bray Wyatt, and Randy Orton, have been advertised to appear at the event. Crown Jewel is WWE's fourth event in Saudi Arabia, after The Greatest Royal Rumble, Crown Jewel 2018, and Super ShowDown.

