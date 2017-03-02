WWE News: The Undertaker teases the Hardys' return

The Phenom remembers the time he faced the Extreme Enigma.

by Rohit Relan News 02 Mar 2017, 01:59 IST

Will the Hardys show up at Wrestlemania?

What’s the story?

Matt and Jeff Hardy left Impact Wrestling this week and are currently not associated with any promotion. There have been rumours about WWE wanting them back which is possible now as they are free agents.

Recently, the Undertaker’s Facebook page posted a clip from his ladder match against Jeff Hardy for the WWE Championship:

It is not the first time that a WWE Superstar has mentioned about the Hardys since their release. Although the Facebook page is not managed by the Deadman himself, such posts do induce expectations amongst fans who are awaiting the return of the Extreme brothers to the WWE programming.

In case you didn’t know…

Matt Hardy announced his and Jeff's departure from TNA this week after a successful run as the BROKEN Hardys. "Broken" Matt Hardy and Brother Nero are the current TNA World Tag Team Champions in their second reign. Matt’s gimmick, which is a drastic aberration from what he did at WWE, has been acclaimed by many pundits and fans.

TNA was on the verge of declaring bankruptcy when the Anthem Sports salvaged them from the situation. The Hardys are believed to be the saviours of the ailing TNA as they provided fans with fresh and solid entertainment throughout last year in spite of an overall mediocre product.

The heart of the matter

For the last few days, some WWE Superstars have mentioned the Hardys on various social media platforms. First, it started with Sasha Banks:

You're not @MATTHARDYBRAND and I will never be broken! Ahhh yeah! https://t.co/YDathdAa52 — notorious SB (@SashaBanksWWE) February 28, 2017

To which Matt Hardy replied by tweeting:

Even Bray Wyatt had an exchange with the former ECW Champion

I certainly do, Champion of MeekMahan's BLUE Show.



At least I can trust my #BrotherNero. https://t.co/x01OE3GU6T — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 1, 2017

What's next?

The Hardys are currently free agents and a homecoming to WWE seems plausible. There have been reports about the Hardys surprising the fans with a Wrestlemania appearance at Orlando, Florida. However, recently Matt Hardy teased an NJPW debut, which has left everyone baffled:

Did someone say MAGIC?



Myself & the NEFARIOUS #BrotherNero have eyes on The ELITE & The New Wrestling in Japan.



We'll see you all soon. https://t.co/JzqD4DhtA5 — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 1, 2017

On one hand, WWE talents are teasing a return of the former tag team champions and on the other Hardys are announcing their arrival at NJPW.

Sportskeeda’s take

Drew Galloway, Maria Kanellis, Mike Benett, Jade and the Hardys make the list of the recent elite releases from TNA. Impact Wrestling has lost a big chunk of talent and a recovery from this loss seems difficult.

The Hardys are undoubtedly one of the best talents available on the independent circuit and they have the ability to escalate the quality of any promotion they choose to sign for. Recent social media posts show that Hardys will make an eventual comeback to WWE but it doesn’t seem to be happening anytime soon.

