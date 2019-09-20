WWE News: Three NXT Superstars including Velveteen Dream injured

Velveteen Dream was one of the three NXT Superstars who suffered injuries during the show

Last night, NXT made its big debut on the USA Network, and the premiere featured a stacked card. It's now announced that three NXT Superstars, Velveteen Dream, Arturo Ruas, and Kona Reeves, sustained minor injuries during the show.

NXT's big debut on the USA Network

The night of September 18th was a historic one for WWE NXT. The developmental brand made its debut on the USA Network. The show featured the return of Lio Rush, who had been absent from WWE TV since April. Also, the Street Fight featuring Matt Riddle and Killian Dain ended in pure chaos after Imperium attacked Riddle in a parking lot. Roderick Strong defeated The Velveteen Dream to bag the NXT North American title. All four members of The Undisputed Era now hold NXT titles.

Three Superstars injured

According to the latest video released by WWE Now, Velveteen Dream, Arturo Ruas, and Kona Reeves all suffered injuries at the show, and are not cleared to compete at this moment. The announcement was made by WWE's Matt Camp.

Reeves was busted open in his pre-show dark match against Damien Priest. According to Camp, Reeves may have orbital damage. He will be re-evaluated once his swelling goes down.

Pete Dunne defeated Ruas by targeting his fingers, following a hard-fought contest. The latter reportedly needed X-rays to check for injuries to his fingers, and is also currently on the NXT injury report list. Following his loss to Roderick Strong, Velveteen Dream was seen "walking gingerly" backstage. Dream suffered from lumbar pain and is on the list too.

Stay tuned for more updates on these Superstars, as and when they become available.

