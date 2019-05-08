WWE News: Top Champion explains why SmackDown Live should go three hours

Kofi and Rollins

What's the story?

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston recently spoke with Vicente Beltran from ViBe & Wrestling on a wide range of topics.

Kingston stated that the more wrestling people get to watch, the better it is for the wrestlers, adding that he supports the idea of a three-hour SmackDown Live.

In case you didn't know...

Kofi Kingston won his first WWE Title at WrestleMania 35, when he defeated The Planet's Champion Daniel Bryan after hitting him with a thunderous Trouble In Paradise. Kingston got the opportunity to compete in the main event of WrestleMania in the wake of his heart-throbbing performances in a gauntlet match and inside the Elimination Chamber, which led to the birth of KofiMania.

Kingston has stated time and again that he is a fighting champion and will stop at nothing to keep the belt for as long as he possibly can. He went on to defeat Bryan again in the main event of Monday Night Raw last night. He was recently criticized by WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross, for not being a serious champion. Kofi went on to give a savage reply to the legendary announcer.

The heart of the matter

It's no secret that the WWE Universe isn't pleased with Monday Night Raw being three hours in length. Fans have complained about getting burned by the end of the show, but to no avail. There have been rumors floating around regarding SmackDown Live going three hours after it moves to FOX this October.

Kingston had a surprising answer when asked his opinion on the blue show getting an extra hour. He stated that the third hour will give an opportunity to more wrestlers to show off their skills in front of a live audience, adding that a lot of Superstars don't get the chance to be featured regularly due to the show being two hours.

But for me, the more wrestling on TV the better. The more people you get to see on TV, there is a lot of talent on our roster that the world doesn’t get to see.

What's next?

Kingston is all set to defend his WWE Title against Kevin Owens at the upcoming Money In The Bank PPV.

