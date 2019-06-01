WWE News: Top Champion vows to beat up Sasha Banks if she returns

Sasha Banks

What's the story?

WWE Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch recently took to Twitter and sent a scathing warning to Sasha Banks.

Becky stated that if Sasha ever comes back to WWE again, she'll wreck her mind and mangle her body.

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch is the top woman on the Monday Night Raw roster at the moment. Although she lost the moniker of "Becky 2 Belts" at Money In The Bank, she still holds one of the titles, the Raw Women's Championship. Ever since she won both titles at 'Mania, Becky has been targeting WWE's women, one after the other.

On the other hand, there's Sasha Banks, who hasn't been seen on WWE TV ever since The Show of Shows was done and dusted. Banks reportedly wasn't happy about losing the tag team titles at WrestleMania 35. A recent report suggested that Sasha Banks had a meeting with Vince McMahon and could return to WWE as early as this summer.

The heart of the matter

A fan posted a gif of Banks, adding that she is coming for Becky. The Man was quick to reply to the tweet, and ended up sending a scathing message to The Boss. Becky tweeted that if Sasha Banks ever comes back to the company, she will have a hard time.

If she ever shows up again, I’m going to wreck her mind and mangle her body. Simple as that.

What's next?

If rumors of Sasha Banks coming back to WWE are true, it would be interesting to see what she has to say in response to Lynch's comments.

Would you like to see Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks go at it somewhere down the line? Sound off in the comments section!