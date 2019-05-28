WWE News: Top Champion takes shot at longer WWE PPVs

The McMahon family

What's the story?

WWE Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch recently took to Twitter and promoted an upcoming appearance in her own unique manner.

Lynch referred to the event's timespan of six hours, adding that it's something WWE calls a short PPV.

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch's rise to the top kicked off after her heel turn at last year's SummerSlam PPV. This resulted in the birth of The Man, which was a major reason why Lynch was inserted in the first-ever main event of WrestleMania.

What has been a constant throughout this whole journey is how effectively Becky has used her Twitter handle to advance storylines and put her opponents down on a regular basis. Be it Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, or Lacey Evans, Becky hasn't spared anyone. She recently took a major shot at a Hall of Famer after they shared an awkward incident during WWE's tour of Europe.

The heart of the matter

WrestleMania 35 had a runtime of more than 7 hours, which has now become a norm for WWE. It has been a long while since WWE has started producing longer PPVs with a long string of matches stacked on the card. The WWE Universe has expressed its displeasure on this on several occasions, but to no avail.

Now, Becky Lynch seems to have taken a stand and called out WWE for producing longer PPVs. Lynch retweeted a post promoting her appearance at a celeb fan fest in San Antonio. The fest will last 6 hours, which didn't go unnoticed by Lynch. She highlighted the runtime, and referred to it as a short PPV in WWE's eyes.

Six hours! Or as WWE likes to call it, a short PPV https://t.co/sjwsNmUr3x — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 27, 2019

What's next?

Becky Lynch has lost the moniker of Becky 2 Belts, but is still holding the Raw Women's title. From what we saw on tonight's Raw, she still seems to have some unfinished business with Lacey Evans.

Are you a fan of longer PPVs in WWE?