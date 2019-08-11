WWE News: Top NXT Superstar says he will be at SummerSlam

SummerSlam 2019

NXT Superstar Matt Riddle recently posted a video on his official Instagram handle, following the NXT TakeOver: Toronto PPV. Riddle stated that he will be at WWE SummerSlam tonight.

Matt Riddle has been making waves for a good while now. It all started a long time ago when Riddle declared that he wants to be the one to retire Brock Lesnar. Riddle has stated the same several times in the past, and it has made his fans clamor for a potential rivalry between him and Lesnar in the near future. Around 3 months ago, when a returning Goldberg was announced as The Undertaker's opponent for Super ShowDown, Riddle revealed that the Hall of Famer had blocked him on Twitter.

This resulted in Riddle taking several shots at Goldberg, even going as far as calling him "the worst wrestler in the business". Riddle's jibes were never responded to by Goldberg, but fellow Hall of Famer Booker T made a comment about Riddle needing work in the ring. This irked The King of Bros to no end, and he referred to Booker as an "old WCW wrestler".

At SummerSlam, Goldberg is making another return to the squared circle, as he will be facing Dolph Ziggler. Riddle has posted a video on his Instagram handle, stating that he will be at the PPV.

"Real talk, the bro will be at SummerSlam tomorrow. And if you don't like it, too bad, you are gonna have to deal with it."

With Goldberg being a part of The Biggest Party of the Summer, and Riddle promising to be at the event, will it finally happen? A staredown between Goldberg and Riddle is something that is bound to blow the roof off at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.