WWE News: Top NXT talent wants singles dream match with former WWE superstar Neville

Will Neville ever return to the WWE?

What's the story?

NXT North American Champion Ricochet is quite arguably the best high flying wrestler in the world of Professional Wrestling today and his recent performances inside the squared circle have already drawn comparisons with former WWE Cruiserweight Champion, Neville.

Over the years, several fans have been eager to witness a dream match between Neville and Ricochet, and as per the latter's recent tweet, 'The One and Only' apparently also feels the same way.

In case you didn't know...

In late 2017, former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville had reportedly walked out of the WWE during an episode of Monday Night Raw, and subsequently also appeared to have quit the company as well.

On 24 August 2018, Neville's departure from the WWE was finally confirmed, as he was released from his contract, and was free to work for other notable promotions around the globe.

Following his departure from the WWE, Neville made his return to Pro Wrestling with his former home promotion, Dragon Gate where he is a current member of a faction called R.E.D.

The heart of the matter

In a recent tweet, NXT upstart Ricochet revealed that he wishes former WWE 205 Live star Neville was still under a WWE contract as an active competitor because the current NXT North American Champion is willing to share the ring with the former Cruiserweight Champion.

Ricochet, who over the years has established himself as one of the most athletic wrestlers of all time, signed with the WWE earlier this year, whereas Neville, due to his contractual issues didn't have the opportunity to share the ring with some of WWE's newest signees.

I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t sad that Neville isn’t with us anymore. 😔 he’s so good. I wanted another match with him. Maybe one day! — The One And Only! (@KingRicochet) October 26, 2018

What's next?

Neville's return to Dragon Gate means that the man formerly known as 'The King of The Cruiserweights' will be sticking to the Japanese promotion for a while now and with Ireland's OTT Wrestling also confirming Neville's return to European Wrestling, don't expect the former NXT Champion to return to the WWE anytime in the near future.

However, with the Pro Wrestling industry being so unpredictable these days, we can't write anything off and that includes a dream match between Neville and Ricochet as well.