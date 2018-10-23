WWE News: Top Raw star turns face

The Drifter seems to have seen the light

What's the story?

Elias faced off against Apollo Crews earlier in the night, defeating his opponent with a vicious Drift Away neckbreaker. Following a break, Elias came back out to perform in front of the WWE Universe. However, before he could get started, he was interrupted by the Raw General Manager.

In case you didn't know...

Elias has been a fan favorite of the WWE Universe almost since he came to Monday Night Raw. While he's had a habit of trash talking whatever town he's graced with his presence, it's clear that fans throughout the world have decided to Walk With Elias.

The Troubadour of Monday night has had the WWE Universe wrapped around his finger for quite some time now, especially since he proved himself in the ring against some pretty heavy hitters.

Elias faced off against Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, and many other top talents in, quite frankly, barn burners. With a constantly improving in-ring repertoire and phenomenal mic skills, it's no shock that it's hard for fans to boo him. However, after tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, it looks like they won't have to worry about that anymore.

The heart of the matter

During Elias' second attempted performance, Raw GM Baron Corbin came out to interrupt him. Corbin said that he was sorry but simply did not have any time on the show for Elias to serenade the audience. The Drifter attempted to argue his case, but Corbin pressed him, forcing him to walk off or else he would have to find another place to strum his guitar.

Elias walked off, only to come back and break the guitar across the back of the Lone Wolf. He then looked to the crowd and smiled as the WWE Universe cheered the apparent face turn.

If it wasn't evident before, it should be now. Never interrupt an Elias performance.

What's next?

It looks like Elias will join Kurt Angle in the battle against Baron Corbin. It was rumored that Corbin and Angle would captain two teams in a Survivor Series Elimination match this year. Will Elias be a part of Team Angle? Will the other members be revealed in a similar fashion?

How do you feel about Elias as a face? Sound off in the comments!