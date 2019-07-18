WWE News: Top star reveals she might not return to ring following surgery

Mickie James spills the beans on her in-ring future post-surgery

What's the story?

Earlier this week we reported that Mickie James was about to undergo knee surgery. She's out now after her husband Nick Aldis reported that it was a success and has made her first public statement on what the future holds for her, suggesting there's a chance she might not return to the ring.

In case you didn't know...

James had been dealing with a torn ACL since June 1st having picked up the injury at a WWE house show in Waco, TX. James' husband Nick Aldis, the current NWA Heavyweight Champion, tweeted about her upcoming surgery.

Please keep @MickieJames in your thoughts and prayers as she prepares for knee surgery tomorrow morning. She's a warrior. She'll be back. 🖤 — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) July 15, 2019

Nick later provided an update on Twitter assuring James' fans that the surgery went well and that she'll provide an update herself when she's up to it.

UPDATE: Surgery was a complete success. I'm sure when she's feeling up to it she'll share more. Thank you all! 🙌 https://t.co/RxCHyko2UQ — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) July 16, 2019

The heart of the matter

And sure enough, it wasn't long before James was feeling up to it with the former multiple time women's champion posting a small post-surgery statement on Twitter.

Thank you all for your love, prayers, and well wishes. I am grateful! I’ll be just fine... if I come back... I’m coming back bionic! 😘 — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) July 16, 2019

First of all, as you can see, she thanked everyone for their support but it's what she says next that is particularly of interest. 'I'll be fine.. if [emphasis ours] I come back... I'm coming back bionic!'. Naturally the assumption would be that she'll return to the ring, but the fact that James said "if I come back" could indicate that she's not so sure she wants to, or might not physically be able to.

Now, there are lots of people on social media saying that her in-ring career is over due to her age and the timing of the surgery, but I'd like to remind those people that wrestlers older than James have had more severe surgeries and have returned to the ring.

What's next?

ACL surgeries can take up to nine months recovery time to get full maneuverability back in the knee, so James should be back just in time for next year's WrestleMania at the latest.