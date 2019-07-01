WWE News: Top Superstar doesn't like wrestlers breaking character on social media

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.37K // 01 Jul 2019, 08:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

McIntyre with Triple H and Rollins

What's the story?

WWE Raw Superstar Drew McIntyre recently talked with Sam Roberts of Not Sam Wrestling and shared his thoughts on Superstars destroying the mystique of being a professional wrestler.

McIntyre reflected back on his Raw match against WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle and explained how he didn't thank him on social media and didn't click a photo with him, keeping kayfabe alive.

In case you didn't know...

The Scottish Psychopath hasn't had an easy journey when it comes to pro-wrestling. He was introduced as a future Champion immediately upon his arrival in WWE, by none other than Vince McMahon. Things didn't go as planned though, and McIntyre turned into one of the biggest jobbers in recent memory.

He left WWE and honed his skills elsewhere, becoming an intimidating behemoth who looked the part of a main-event Superstar and came back to WWE. McIntyre was a hit in NXT and was called up to the main roster as a lackey to Dolph Ziggler. After the short-lived association was done with, McIntyre became one of the biggest heels on Raw and went on to defeat Kurt Angle on an episode of the red brand. He also managed to secure a marquee match at WrestleMania 35, against possibly the biggest Superstar in WWE at the moment, Roman Reigns.

Also read: 5 WWE heels who broke character and praised babyfaces

The heart of the matter

McIntyre seems like a wrestler who likes to keep up with the traditional values inherent to professional wrestling. He has previously bashed WWE's locker room for complaining and wasting their time on social media, instead of working out and perfecting their skills.

He didn't seem fond of wrestlers breaking kayfabe on social media, and proceeded to give an example to support his statement.

Kurt Angle was willing to do that for me and Baron Corbin to get us over. I assure you I did not tweet, 'Thank you to my buddy Kurt for that,' with my arm around him pointing at the camera, a lot of people do. It is not good business; the mystique is gone. A lot of the lessons I learned outside the company were more business than anything.

What's next?

McIntyre will team up with Shane McMahon to take on Roman Reigns and The Undertaker at WWE Extreme Rules.

What are your thoughts on McIntyre's comments?