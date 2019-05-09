WWE News: Top Superstar has mixed feelings about the Wild Card rule

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 340 // 09 May 2019, 07:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Vince announcing the rule

What's the story?

WWE SmackDown Live Superstar Kevin Owens recently talked with Tucson.com and shared his views on Vince McMahon's new Wild Card rule.

Owens said that he wishes that things could be kept separate between the two rosters, but is excited to get an opportunity to appear on Monday Night Raw in the near future.

In case you didn't know...

The rating woes haven't stopped hounding WWE yet, as both main shows have been consistently registering record lows. WWE recently made major changes to its Youtube channel to encourage the WWE Universe to tune into their TV as a measure to boost ratings.

The latest edition of Monday Night Raw saw Vince McMahon come up with a new rule that will enable Superstars from both brands to appear on the other one. As a part of the new "Wild Card" rule, we saw Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan, and Kofi Kingston appear on Raw in a segment with the boss.

Also read:

The heart of the matter

While speaking with Tucson.com, Owens stated that he had mixed feelings with regards to the already controversial rule. He said that he would've liked for things to be kept separate between the two top brands, but the new rule will eventually let him make an appearance on the red brand. Owens added that he loves the show and an appearance on it would lead to more exposure for him as a Superstar.

And I love Raw, so why not? It's an interesting opportunity to get a bit more exposure to get on any given week. That's cool. You never know who is going to show up where. There is a cool surprise element. At the same time, I do enjoy Raw and SmackDown having two separate, distinctive rosters. I can go either way on it. I'll see how it works out over the next few weeks here.

What's next?

Owens is all set to compete against Kofi Kingston for the WWE Title at Money In The Bank.

What are your thoughts on Owens's views regarding the Wild Card rule?