WWE News: Top Superstar sends incredibly heartfelt message to Ric Flair

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
119   //    23 May 2019, 11:41 IST

Ric Flair
Ric Flair

What's the story?

Ric Flair has been discharged from the hospital, days after he was admitted following a medical scare.

WWE Superstar The Miz has sent a heartfelt message to The Nature Boy, and has stated that nothing can take him down.

In case you didn't know...

16-time World Champion and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was recently taken to the emergency room for treatment. According to TMZ, he was in a serious condition. Thankfully, nothing of this sort came out to be true, and Ric Flair seems to be fine at the moment. He went on to thank fans, friends, and doctors for their support throughout the ordeal.

The heart of the matter

TMZ recently caught up with WWE Raw Superstar The Miz. It's worth noting that the last time Miz was a babyface, he began using Ric Flair's Figure Four Lock as his own finisher, as a tribute to the Hall of Famer.

While talking with TMZ, The Miz expressed his happiness over learning that Ric Flair is in good spirits. He stated that he grew up idolizing Flair, and is happy to hear that The Nature Boy is doing well.

Yeah, I heard just like everybody else. I was actually overseas when it all happened, when it was all going down. And, you know, you get worried, because he's the man... literally growing up as a kid, you wanted to be Ric Flair. Now I go out there in WWE, I wear a suit, I wear sunglasses, because I grew up watching him.
It's good to hear that he's doing well and everything's okay... you know he just keeps fighting man, nothing can take Ric Flair down.

What's next?

The Sportskeeda community wishes Ric Flair a full recovery, and many more years of a fulfilling life.

Tags:
WWE Raw The Miz Ric Flair
